White House says supports two-month extension for highway funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will support a two-month extension for highway and other infrastructure funding proposed by the U.S. House of Representatives to give lawmakers time to craft a longer-term solution, the White House said on Tuesday.
“It is time for the Congress to end the era of short-term patches and chronic underinvestment. The administration will not support continued failure in making the investments the nation needs,” the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton