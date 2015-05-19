FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says supports two-month extension for highway funding
May 19, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

White House says supports two-month extension for highway funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks after meeting with local youth and law enforcement officials at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Camden, New Jersey May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will support a two-month extension for highway and other infrastructure funding proposed by the U.S. House of Representatives to give lawmakers time to craft a longer-term solution, the White House said on Tuesday.

“It is time for the Congress to end the era of short-term patches and chronic underinvestment. The administration will not support continued failure in making the investments the nation needs,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton

