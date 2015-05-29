White House: Obama to sign two-month highway funds extension on Friday

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. President Barack Obama would sign into law later on Friday a bill extending federal transportation funding for two months.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would urge Congress to stop relying on short-term patches to fund major projects. Obama has asked for a six-year, $478 billion transportation bill but lawmakers have not reached agreement on how to fund a long-term bill.