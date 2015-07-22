FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: budget experts looking at highway bills' funding provisions
July 22, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

White House: budget experts looking at highway bills' funding provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that its budget experts are closely scrutinizing provisions being considered by Congress to pay for U.S. highway funds.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the highway trust fund reauthorization is likely to be the next legislation to move through Congress. Some have suggested selling part of the U.S. emergency oil reserves and a cut to Federal Reserve dividends to large banks to fund the $130 billion in spending.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

