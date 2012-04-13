U.S. sees long-term profit on financial rescue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that the many programs that it, the Federal Reserve and banking authorities implemented during the darkest hours of the 2007-2009 financial crisis likely will end up making a profit for taxpayers.

At a background presentation for reporters, a senior Treasury official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the department wanted to get word out about the success of the financial bailout before myths developed about it.

The senior official emphasized that rescue of the tottering financial system, which was on the verge of collapse in 2008, had been a bipartisan effort undertaken initially by the Bush administration and continued when President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

There were various pieces to the rescue that caused the Treasury to make investments in some big banks in return for bailout money, and they now are turning out to be profitable. The Fed is also remitting excess earnings from programs it ran to the Treasury.

Earlier this week, the Treasury scaled back the ultimate estimated cost of the centerpiece program, the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, to around $60 billion from a previous estimate of $68 billion.

It cited rising share prices for two of the companies it rescued, General Motors Co and American International Group. More than three years after TARP was launched, the government still has a 70 percent stake in AIG and a 26.5 percent holding in GM.

The senior Treasury official said it was important that future government officials have a clear picture of how the overall rescue program had worked in case they were confronted with a similar situation.

In response to questions, the senior official said he was confident that government officials had taken the right decisions in implementing the rescue and doubted that a much better outcome could have been achieved.