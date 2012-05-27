Bowles: Not interested in top Treasury job

Erskine Bowles (L), co-chairman of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform, hugs an unidentified man as he departs after a U.S. Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles, whose name has surfaced as a potential successor to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, said on Sunday he does not want the job and has not been asked by Democratic President Barack Obama.

“I don’t want a job. Thank you,” Bowles said on the CNN news program “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

Economists, investors and veterans of past administrations are weighing potential successors to Geithner, who has said he is leaving the post even if Obama wins a second term in the November 6 election.

Bowles was White House chief of staff from 1996-98 under Democratic President Bill Clinton and also has Wall Street experience. He worked for Morgan Stanley, co-founded Carousel Capital and served as a partner at private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co.