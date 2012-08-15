FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. names two Guatemalans, companies with ties to drug lord
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. names two Guatemalans, companies with ties to drug lord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on two Guatemalans and 24 companies with ties to a Central American drug lord, prohibiting U.S. businesses from dealing with them.

The U.S. Treasury accused Maria Lehnhoff and Christina Chacon of laundering narcotics proceeds on behalf of Marllory Chacon Rossell, who was previously identified by the United States as a drug trafficker. Chacon is Rossell’s daughter, according to Treasury.

Two dozen businesses including a hotel in Guatemala and a construction company were also placed on the U.S. Treasury’s list of companies hit with asset freezes, the department said.

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.