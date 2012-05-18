FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. exports at risk as global growth slows: Treasury
May 18, 2012

U.S. exports at risk as global growth slows: Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. exports that have been a source of strength for the economy are under pressure from a worldwide slowdown in growth that is already under way, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Friday.

Assistant Treasury Secretary Jan Eberly told an accountants’ group that the U.S. economy is vulnerable to weakening global conditions, and especially to Europe’s ongoing debt crisis.

“Economic growth in the world excluding the U.S. slowed to below four percent during 2011 from 5-1/2 percent during 2010,” Eberly said in prepared remarks. “This slowdown has negative implications for U.S. exports, which have been a source of strength for the U.S. economy over the past two years.”

She said Europe’s crisis was adding to volatility in U.S. and global financial markets and contributing to a growing risk of recession in the region.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish

