U.S. digs into Treasury market's workings with an eye to data collection

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday opened a major public review of the evolving structure and risks of the Treasuries market, inspired by the “flash crash” of Oct. 15, 2014, that jolted the market with whiplash price swings.

It said it is also seeking to increase data collection and transaction reporting in a market that is highly liquid and has become increasingly volatile in recent years.

Following the unexplained flash crash, also frequently called a “flash rally,” regulators ramped up scrutiny of the structure of the nearly $13-trillion market, releasing a report and holding conferences examining the roots of the shock.

Their report cited the increasing prominence of algorithmic strategies in high-frequency trading, which can move billions of dollars of transactions within fractions of a second.

The step announced on Tuesday was an official request for information from the public that included long lists of questions for market and industry participants to answer over a two-month comment period.

“The Treasury market remains the deepest, most liquid market in the world, a source of safety and liquidity, and a haven in times of turbulence,” Antonio Weiss, counselor to the Treasury Secretary, said in a statement, adding the request was “an important step in the most comprehensive review of the Treasury market in decades.”

Speaking on background, Treasury officials said the department would release a plan for the government to collect more information about cash market transactions. Some time in the fourth quarter Treasury will make public concrete steps for reporting to regulators, the officials said.

“The need for more comprehensive official sector access to data, particularly with respect to U.S. Treasury cash market activity, is clear,” according to the request for information. “We are interested in views regarding the most efficient and effective way to collect, aggregate, and appropriately monitor U.S. Treasury cash and futures markets data.”

Treasury is also interested in the infrastructure necessary for reporting transactions, given the diversity of trading venues and participants, according to the request.

Beyond regulators, Treasury is looking into whether the public should have greater access to information such as market prices and trading volumes.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the top trade group, will comment in detail, said its president and CEO, Kenneth Bentsen, Jr.

”As a preliminary view, SIFMA certainly supports any initiatives that would contribute to the resiliency and liquidity of such an important and integral market,” he added.