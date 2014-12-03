FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin should engage in more fiscal stimulus, says top U.S. official
December 3, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Berlin should engage in more fiscal stimulus, says top U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the European Union and the word recession are displayed on the screen an iPad and a LCD monitor in Zenica November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Germany should engage in further fiscal stimulus to help Europe’s lagging economy, a top U.S. economic diplomat said on Wednesday.

“Germany has a large current account surplus and a very soft fiscal position. So I think there is scope for further fiscal stimulus,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, told an audience after giving a speech on America’s priorities in the global economy.

He said Berlin had taken some positive steps with regard to infrastructure spending plans.

“I encourage them to move more rapidly than they have so far,” Sheets said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

