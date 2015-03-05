Renewal of U.S. government home refinance program unlikely: Watt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. housing official on Thursday said it was “highly unlikely” that a popular government home refinance program designed to help underwater borrowers would be renewed after it expires at the end of this year.

The Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP), set up in 2009 after the housing bubble burst, allows borrowers with loans backed by mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to refinance at lower interest rates even when homes have lost value.

“It’s highly unlikely that we would extend the coverage period ...,” Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, whose agency regulates government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, told a Goldman Sachs conference in New York.

He added that extending the program could have “moral hazard considerations” given that it was put in place to deal with the effects of the financial crisis, not as an ongoing program.

HARP was designed to help the millions of Americans who saw the value of their homes plummet in 2008 and 2009 but were unable to refinance because of traditionally high loan-to-value ratios required by private lenders.

Watt also said a decision on the fees that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can charge lenders for guaranteeing mortgages might be delayed until April. It had been expected this month.

In separate speeches, Watt and Michael Stegman, the counselor to the Treasury Department’s secretary for housing finance policy, told the conference the mortgage finance giants needed to speed up the sale of their non-performing loans.

The U.S. government bailed out Fannie Mae, the nation’s largest source of mortgage funding, and its sister firm, Freddie Mac, in 2008, putting both in conservatorship.

They have been directed “to make significant efforts in 2015 to reduce the number of severely delinquent loans they hold and to do so in a responsible way.”

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have nearly halved their investment portfolios since 2008, and they are required to shrink them further to less than $500 billion in total by the end of 2018, Stegman said.

Stegman added that development of a common securitization platform, a multi-year project to modernize the securitization infrastructure of the two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), would best succeed if it was opened up to include non-GSE stakeholders.

Watt said his agency has gathered feedback into its Single Security initiative, launched to improve the overall liquidity of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities, and will offer more details in the second quarter of this year.