FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. offers rewards for Iran-based al Qaeda operatives
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. offers rewards for Iran-based al Qaeda operatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it was offering millions of dollars for information leading to the location of two al Qaeda members accused of facilitating the movement of funds and operatives through Iran.

The Obama administration is offering up to $7 million for information leading to the location of Iran-based financier Muhsin al-Fadhli, who was among the few al Qaeda leaders who received advance notification of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the State Department said.

Up to $5 million is being offered for al-Fadhli’s deputy, Adel Radi Saqr al-Wahabi al-Harbi, who is accused of working with a network that served as a pipeline for al Qaeda to move operatives and funds in South Asia and the Middle East.

The U.S. Treasury also took action against al-Harbi, imposing financial sanctions that will prohibit U.S. citizens from dealing with al-Harbi and freezing any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

The Treasury had previously targeted six other members of the group in June 2011. Al-Fadhli was blacklisted by the Treasury in 2005.

“We will continue targeting this crucial source of al Qaeda’s funding and support, as well as highlight Iran’s ongoing complicity in this network’s operation,” David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn, Rachelle Younglai; editing by Andre Grenon and Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.