U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Financial Stability Oversight Council Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to China on Friday to meet Chinese officials next week, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Lew would travel from March 28 to 31 “to hold discussions with senior Chinese officials on the U.S., Chinese, and global economies.”

Lew will meet Chinese officials on Monday and then leave for San Francisco on Tuesday, the statement added.