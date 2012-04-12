FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s World Bank nominee heads to Russia, Peru
April 12, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.'s World Bank nominee heads to Russia, Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jim Yong Kim, the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank president, leaves the Finance Ministry after a meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi in Tokyo April 1, 2012. JREUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. nominee to take over leadership of the World bank, Jim Yong Kim, is heading to Moscow and to Lima, Peru, on April 12-17 to seek support for his candidacy, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Kim, a public-health expert and former president of Dartmouth College, has already been in Asia and parts of Latin and Central America to meet finance chiefs. On Wednesday, he was interviewed by World Bank directors.

Two other candidates also are vying to succeed the current World Bank president, Robert Zoellick, when he steps down. They are Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

The job has traditionally gone to an American.

A decision on Zoellick’s successor is expected to be made public by the time the bank and its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund, hold semi-annual meetings in Washington April 20-22.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Dan Grebler

