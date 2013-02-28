Jack Lew sworn in as Treasury secretary

Jack Lew, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Treasury Department, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR3DQTB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jack Lew was sworn in as Treasury secretary on Thursday, a White House official said, after winning bipartisan support in the Senate.

Lew, a budget expert and former chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday with 20 Republicans voting for him. He replaces Timothy Geithner, a former regulator with the New York Federal Reserve who left the Treasury last month.