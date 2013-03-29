Treasury's Lew heading to Europe for talks on economy

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Jack Lew in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to Europe in early April, his second international trip since taking office a month ago, to discuss recent deterioration in the euro zone and prospects for boosting global economic growth.

Lew will travel to Brussels, Frankfurt and Berlin on April 8-9 to meet with the leaders of the European Council and the European Commission as well as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, among others, the Treasury said on Friday.

He will hold “discussions with his counterparts on economic developments in Europe and policies to boost global growth and promote financial stability,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The euro zone crisis flared up again recently after a bailout of Cyprus’ banks hit despositors for the first time since the crisis started, raising fears of contagion and possible bank runs.