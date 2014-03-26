FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury says Lew leaves hospital after surgery
March 26, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Treasury says Lew leaves hospital after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a news conference with Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday following a surgery to treat a benign enlarged prostate, a Treasury spokesperson said.

“(Lew) is now at home recuperating from his surgical procedure yesterday,” Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement. “He is in good spirits, talking with staff, and looks forward to being back in the office next week.”

The spokeswoman had said on Tuesday the surgery went well but that Lew’s doctor decided to keep him in the hospital overnight because he was running a low fever.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

