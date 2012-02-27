FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury investigating repo market stress
February 27, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 6 years

U.S. Treasury investigating repo market stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury Department said on Monday investors in U.S. government bonds must report large positions in a specific seven-year note that was linked to disruptions in a key sector of financial markets.

Signs of stress in repo markets, key to liquidity in the banking sector, emerged last week after a dearth of seven-year notes maturing January 2019, a Treasury official said.

“Entities with reportable positions in this note equal to or exceeding the $2 billion threshold must report these positions to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,” Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury official said authorities have no reason to believe there was improper behavior in the market.

The reporting deadline is noon on Friday.

Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

