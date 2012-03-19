FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury sells MBS portfolio for $25 billion profit
March 19, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. Treasury sells MBS portfolio for $25 billion profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury Department said on Monday it has completed the sale of a $225-billion portfolio of mortgage-backed securities it bought in 2008 and 2009 amid the financial crisis and made a $25 billion profit.

“The successful sale of these securities marks another important milestone in the wind down of the government’s emergency financial crisis response efforts,” Treasury’s assistant secretary for financial markets, Mary Miller, said in a statement.

Treasury began selling the securities, which it had bought when the markets were under severe stress, last year and said it took in $250 billion in total for them in sales, principal and interest.

Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman

