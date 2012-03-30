Treasury's Miller confirmed as under secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate confirmed Mary Miller as the Treasury Department’s chief policy coordinator for financial regulation and federal debt financing in a vote late on Thursday.

Miller steps up to the position of under secretary for domestic finance from her current job as assistant secretary for financial markets, a position she had held since early 2010. She has been responsible for management of public debt.

As under secretary, Miller will develop policies dealing with financial institutions, regulation and capital markets as well as federal debt financing.

Prior to joining Treasury, Miller spent 26 years working for T. Rowe Price Group Inc and was a member of the firm’s management committee.