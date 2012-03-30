FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Treasury's Miller confirmed as under secretary
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 30, 2012 / 2:28 PM / 6 years ago

Treasury's Miller confirmed as under secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate confirmed Mary Miller as the Treasury Department’s chief policy coordinator for financial regulation and federal debt financing in a vote late on Thursday.

Miller steps up to the position of under secretary for domestic finance from her current job as assistant secretary for financial markets, a position she had held since early 2010. She has been responsible for management of public debt.

As under secretary, Miller will develop policies dealing with financial institutions, regulation and capital markets as well as federal debt financing.

Prior to joining Treasury, Miller spent 26 years working for T. Rowe Price Group Inc and was a member of the firm’s management committee.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville. Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.