Treasury's Mnuchin says still hopes for tax reform this year

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attends a news conference during a G7 for Financial ministers, in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy May 13, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he still believes the Trump administration can get tax reform completed this year.

"I am still very hopeful that we'll get tax reform done this year," Mnuchin said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce investment conference in Washington.

In late April, the administration put out a one-page blueprint of its tax reform plans but faces hurdles in getting consensus on them in Congress.

Investors have begun to doubt the size and scope of tax cuts the administration may be able to pass and the likelihood of any swift action.

A renewed push on a repeal of Obamacare is currently being worked on in the Senate while reports that President Donald Trump may have tried to interfere with a federal investigation has shifted focus away from the congressional agenda.