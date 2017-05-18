FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Mnuchin says still hopes for tax reform this year
May 18, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 3 months ago

Treasury's Mnuchin says still hopes for tax reform this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attends a news conference during a G7 for Financial ministers, in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy May 13, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he still believes the Trump administration can get tax reform completed this year.

"I am still very hopeful that we'll get tax reform done this year," Mnuchin said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce investment conference in Washington.

In late April, the administration put out a one-page blueprint of its tax reform plans but faces hurdles in getting consensus on them in Congress.

Investors have begun to doubt the size and scope of tax cuts the administration may be able to pass and the likelihood of any swift action.

A renewed push on a repeal of Obamacare is currently being worked on in the Senate while reports that President Donald Trump may have tried to interfere with a federal investigation has shifted focus away from the congressional agenda.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Andrea Ricci

