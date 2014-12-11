FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama administration says cheap oil helping U.S. economy
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

Obama administration says cheap oil helping U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses reporters during a joint news conference with Egypt's Finance Minister Hany Dimian at the Egyptian Ministry of Finance in Cairo, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Ammar/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Thursday that falling oil prices are helping the U.S. economy and are unlikely to lead to a reduction in production at the country’s shale oil fields.

“Lower oil prices are like a tax cut for the economy so in terms of the macroeconomic impact it’s net a positive,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview in New York that was broadcast by network CNBC.

He said America’s energy boom means falling oil prices do have some economic drawbacks, but that this is unlikely to affect the level of output in the burgeoning shale energy sector.

“For the shale projects, I don’t expect you’re going to see a reduction in production,” Lew said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.