U.S. Treasury's Wolin visiting Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia
#World News
September 11, 2012

U.S. Treasury's Wolin visiting Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Neil Wolin is visiting Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia this week in an effort to boost pressure on Iran and Syria through financial sector sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

“The deputy secretary will engage with governments in the region on international efforts to increase pressure on the regimes in Iran and Syria through financial sanctions and provide support to transitioning economies in the region,” the Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Washington Treasury Team; Editing by James Dalgleish

