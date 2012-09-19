FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury says Syrian group aiding weapons proliferation
#World News
September 19, 2012

U.S. Treasury says Syrian group aiding weapons proliferation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it was designating Syria’s Army Supply Bureau and a Belarus-based weapons firm as contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“Today’s actions seek to disrupt the flow of weapons and communications equipment to the Syrian regime and help prevent their use against the Syrian people,” David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Reporting By Pedro da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
