U.S. Treasury says Syrian group aiding weapons proliferation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it was designating Syria’s Army Supply Bureau and a Belarus-based weapons firm as contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
“Today’s actions seek to disrupt the flow of weapons and communications equipment to the Syrian regime and help prevent their use against the Syrian people,” David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
