Obama nominates Szubin as Treasury undersecretary for terrorism, financial crimes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he would nominate Adam Szubin as Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, the White House said in a statement.

Szubin has been director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence since 2006, where he played a key role in devising U.S. economic sanctions against Iran and Russia.

He has been the acting undersecretary since February after Obama picked David Cohen to be deputy director of the CIA.