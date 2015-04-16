FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama nominates Szubin as Treasury undersecretary for terrorism, financial crimes
April 16, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

Obama nominates Szubin as Treasury undersecretary for terrorism, financial crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he would nominate Adam Szubin as Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, the White House said in a statement.

Szubin has been director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence since 2006, where he played a key role in devising U.S. economic sanctions against Iran and Russia.

He has been the acting undersecretary since February after Obama picked David Cohen to be deputy director of the CIA.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

