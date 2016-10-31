FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S.' Lew sees growing consensus for corporate tax-infrastructure deal
#Business News
October 31, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 10 months ago

U.S.' Lew sees growing consensus for corporate tax-infrastructure deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew speaks at the Centre for American Progress in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2016.Gary Cameron

OXFORD, England (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday he sees a growing bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress for using revenue from the repatriation of overseas corporate profits to fund infrastructure.

Lew, speaking at the Oxford Union debating club, said that the new president and Congress could quickly work on such a corporate tax reform deal that could bring in hundreds of billions of dollars in new revenue from profits that U.S. companies are holding overseas due to high tax rates at home.

"From conversations I’ve had with Democrats and Republicans, I believe that there is a broad, growing consensus behind the kind of structure that I just described," Lew said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr

