FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fallen tree injures eight children outside California museum
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Fallen tree injures eight children outside California museum

Steve Gorman

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A pine tree that stood some seven stories tall fell onto a group of children outside a museum in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, injuring eight of the youngsters, two of them seriously, city and museum officials said.

The tree crashed to the ground as dozens of children who were attending a daycamp at the museum were leaving the building at the end of an otherwise picture-perfect afternoon, city spokesman William Boyer said.

“We do not know why the tree fell. It’s under investigation,” he said, adding that there was no immediate evidence that California’s prolonged drought had been a factor.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in Brookside Park just outside the Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena, a city just northeast of Los Angeles best known for its annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

Dozens of police and firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to rescue children trapped in tangle of fallen branches and limbs, Boyer said.

“I heard a tree crack, and then I turned around and saw little kids running, then I saw the tree fall on top of the little kids,” said Greg Prodigalidad, an adult eyewitness, told local television station KABC-TV.

“I ran over there with a bunch of parents and we just started going through the tree and the bushes and we started pulling them out.”

Two children struck by the massive tree, which had stood 75 feet tall, were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to museum spokesman Tim Scheidler. Six other children were treated for minor injuries, he added.

Scheidler said the children, who were aged 5 to 9, had been awaiting pickup from the daycamp by their parents when the tree fell.

All campers, staff and volunteers were accounted for after the accident, he said.

Reporting by Steve Gorman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.