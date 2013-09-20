FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TV pitchman Trudeau released after day in jail
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 20, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

TV pitchman Trudeau released after day in jail

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau was released from a Chicago jail on Thursday, a day after a federal judge ordered him locked up for failing to pay $38 million in fines over allegedly false promises made in a weight-loss book.

The Federal Trade Commission sued Trudeau, now 50, in 1998, determining that he made misleading claims in six infomercials he produced promoting products that allegedly cured ailments ranging from cancer to memory loss.

In 2004, Trudeau entered a consent order with the FTC that required him to pay $2 million and banned him from advertising products in infomercials.

An exception allowed Trudeau to advertise books, but not the products he touted as cures. The FTC argued that his weight loss book include inaccurate information and violated the agreement.

In 2008, Judge Robert Gettleman ruled Trudeau violated the terms of the settlement with his book promoting “easy” weight-loss techniques such as prescription hormone therapy, colon hydrotherapy and a 500-calorie-a-day diet. He was ordered to pay nearly $38 million, an amount based on the number of books sold.

Trudeau, whose marketing business is based in Chicago, has repeatedly insisted that he is broke and cannot pay the fine.

Federal Trade Commission lawyers on Wednesday presented evidence to demonstrate that Trudeau recently spent thousands of dollars on haircuts, liquor, cigars and high-end meat products.

Gettleman ordered him to be locked up overnight on Wednesday and to meet with a court-ordered receiver on Thursday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the federal judge warned Trudeau on Thursday that he’s on a “tight leash” and could be jailed again at his scheduled court appearance next week if he is not truthful about his financial assets.

Trudeau has battled federal regulators over his marketing of “cures” for AIDS, hair loss, memory loss and obesity.

Reporting By Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.