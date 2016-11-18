FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Japan PM Abe: Confident of building relationship of trust with Trump
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 9 months ago

Japan PM Abe: Confident of building relationship of trust with Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he was confident of building a relationship based on trust with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Abe said the two talked about various issues but refrained from disclosing the contents of the meeting with Trump because the talks were unofficial.

He made the comments in New York after a meeting that was intended to smooth relations following Trump's campaign rhetoric that cast doubt on long-standing U.S. alliances.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
