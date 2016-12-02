FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump speaks with leaders of Afghanistan, Singapore
December 2, 2016 / 10:37 PM / 9 months ago

Trump speaks with leaders of Afghanistan, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 11, 2016.Omar Sobhani

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Trump transition team said in a statement.

"The two men discussed the grave terrorism threats facing both countries and pledged to work more closely together in order to meet these growing threats," the statement said.

Trump also spoke on Friday with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. "The two men discussed the long history of good economic, political, and security relations between the United States and Singapore," according to the statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

