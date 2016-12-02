Trump speaks with leaders of Afghanistan, Singapore

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Trump transition team said in a statement.

"The two men discussed the grave terrorism threats facing both countries and pledged to work more closely together in order to meet these growing threats," the statement said.

Trump also spoke on Friday with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. "The two men discussed the long history of good economic, political, and security relations between the United States and Singapore," according to the statement.