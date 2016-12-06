FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016 / 4:47 PM / 9 months ago

Boeing says current Air Force One contract worth $170 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boeing facilities are seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 22, 2016.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday responded to a call by President-elect Donald Trump about the costs of a new Air Force One, saying that it currently had only a $170 million contract to determine the capabilities of the new presidential aircraft.

"We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force on subsequent phases of the program allowing us to deliver the best plane for the president at the best value for the American taxpayer," said spokesman Todd Blecher.

Trump on Tuesday said costs for the new plane were expected to reach $4 billion and urged the government to cancel a contract with Boeing for the jet.

The budgeted costs for the Air Force One replacement program are $2.87 billion for the fiscal years 2015 through 2021, according to budget documents. But the production contract has not yet been awarded to Boeing.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

