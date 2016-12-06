FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
White House: Trump's $4 billion figure on Air Force One is questionable
December 6, 2016 / 6:18 PM / 9 months ago

White House: Trump's $4 billion figure on Air Force One is questionable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Air Force One sits ready for boarding on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Washington U.S. December 6, 2016, the same morning that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged the government to cancel purchase of Boeing's new Air Force One plane saying it was "ridiculous" and too expensive.Kevin Lamarque

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it does not know where President-elect Donald Trump got his figure of more than $4 billion to replace the Air Force One plane that transports presidents, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Trump urged the federal government on Tuesday to cancel an order with Boeing Co to develop a new Air Force One, saying costs were more than $4 billion and "out of control."

"Some of the statistics that have been cited, shall we say, don't appear to reflect the nature of the financial arrangement between Boeing and the Department of Defense," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish

