FILE PHOTO: Republican Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned an alt-right conference in Washington over the weekend where some members performed a Hitler salute and yelled "Hail Trump!" after a speech about white nationalism.

"I condemn them. I disavow, and I condemn," Trump said in a New York Times interview in New York, according to a reporter's Twitter post.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)