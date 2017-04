Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during meeting with ministers and regional leaders at the headquarters of the South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque, Paraguay March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

WASHINGTON Argentina's president Mauricio Macri will visit Washington on April 27 and will discuss with President Donald Trump the situation in Venezuela and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders will exchange views on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the expansion of trade, security sector collaboration, and the deteriorating situation in Venezuela," The White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)