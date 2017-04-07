FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Trump to nominate ex-Army doctor Mark Green as secretary of the Army
April 7, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 months ago

Trump to nominate ex-Army doctor Mark Green as secretary of the Army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Mark Green, a former Army doctor currently serving as a Tennessee state senator, as secretary of the Army, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

It said Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. He is also the chief executive officer of Align MD, which provides leadership and staffing to emergency departments and services to hospitals, the White House added. Green's nomination needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

