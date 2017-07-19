FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
34 minutes ago
Trump eyes Raytheon executive for army secretary: source
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 19, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 34 minutes ago

Trump eyes Raytheon executive for army secretary: source

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he leaves a Made in America roundtable meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a Raytheon Co (RTN.N) lobbyist, Mark Esper, for the position of Secretary of the Army, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The position has been challenging for Trump to fill. Two previous nominees withdrew their names from consideration.

A Raytheon representative declined to comment.

Before Esper joined U.S. missile maker Raytheon in 2010 he held posts at industry advocacy groups like the Aerospace Industries Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Esper graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and is a veteran of the Gulf War, according to a Raytheon memo announcing his hiring.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.