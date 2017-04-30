Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the International Conference on The Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Singapore on Sunday in separate phone calls about the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and invited both to visit Washington, the White House said.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general, heads a military-dominated government that took power in a 2014 coup. His government had strained relations with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

