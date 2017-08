Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Al) is an early Trump supporter, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who takes a hard line on immigration. He is a contender for defense secretary and attorney general. He is also on the transition team.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump has offered Republican Senator Jeff Sessions the job of U.S. Attorney General, CBS News and Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer, who is involved in the Trump presidential transition, would not confirm the reports on CNN. "Until Donald Trump says it, it's not official," Spicer said.