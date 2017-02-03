FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia ambassador meets with White House advisers: official
February 3, 2017 / 12:30 AM / 7 months ago

Australia ambassador meets with White House advisers: official

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) watch as U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nominee for the empty associate justice seat at the U.S. Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 31, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus and top strategist Steve Bannon had a "productive meeting" with Australia's U.S. ambassador on Thursday, an official said, after relations between the two countries became strained over a tense call between their leaders.

"Mr. Priebus and Mr. Bannon had a productive meeting with the Australian ambassador at the White House," the White House official said. "They conveyed the president's deep admiration for the Australian people."

Washington's ties with its close ally became tense on Thursday over an acrimonious phone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

