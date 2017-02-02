FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Trump 'extremely upset' but accepts Australia refugee deal
#World News
February 2, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 7 months ago

White House says Trump 'extremely upset' but accepts Australia refugee deal

FILE PHOTO - Protesters from the Refugee Action Coalition hold placards during a demonstration outside the offices of the Australian Government Department of Immigration and Border Protection in Sydney, Australia, April 29, 2016.David Gray/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will honor a U.S. agreement with Australia to accept refugees housed on islands off that country's coast although he is unhappy about the deal, the White House said on Thursday.

"The deal that was cut by the last administration is something that he's extremely, extremely upset with," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. "He does not like it."

Spicer said that out of respect for Australia and its prime minister, Trump would allow the process to go forward under conditions set under by the deal that provide for "extreme vetting" of the refugees.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

