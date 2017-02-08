PARIS It would be dangerous if the United States attempted to unravel post-financial crisis banking regulations, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

"If there were an American temptation to deregulate and say 'Let's go back to the pre-2007 situation' ... it would be a dangerous situation and that would obviously not be desirable," Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told BFM Business radio.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, which could sound the death knell for new global standards now being finalised, bankers and regulators said.

