U.S. Representative Lou Barletta (R-PA) is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives at Trump Tower to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Republican congressman Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania said he met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed becoming his labor secretary.

"We talked about secretary of labor," Barletta told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower.