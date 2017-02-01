Hundreds of Britons bet Trump presidency won't last the year

LONDON (Reuters) - Less than two weeks after Donald Trump's inauguration and amid anger over his immigration policy, hundreds of Britons are betting that the U.S. president will not last a year in office.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes is offering odds of 4/1, or 4 pounds for every one pound wagered, on the real-estate tycoon being replaced as president of the United States in 2017.

"It's incredible how many people are betting, taking the 4/1 about him being replaced this year, and even the 11/10 on him being impeached or even resigning in the first term," said Matthew Shaddick, head of political odds at Ladbrokes.

He said several hundred punters had laid bets, typically worth about 25 pounds ($31) each.

Among a blackboard of "Trump Specials" on offer at a Ladbrokes shop on London's Strand were a 4/1 wager on the former reality TV star serving a full two terms in office, as well as 5/2 odds on Trump's planned state visit to Britain being canceled.

British lawmakers will hold a debate on Feb. 20 on a petition signed by more than 1.6 million people calling for the state visit to be called off to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth.

"I think most UK bookmakers lost an awful lot of money when he [Trump] was elected in November, so perhaps some of us are going to get a little bit back on some of these markets," said Shaddick.