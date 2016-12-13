FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft co-founder Gates, Trump discuss innovation
December 13, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 8 months ago

Microsoft co-founder Gates, Trump discuss innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said he and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a good conversation about "the power of innovation" on a variety of issues, including health and education.

"We had a good conversation about innovation, how it can help in health, education, impact of foreign aide and energy," Gates, who runs one of the largest private charities in the world, told reporters as he left Trump Tower in New York City after their talk.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

