Upbeat Boeing CEO says meeting with Trump 'very productive'
January 17, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 9 months ago

Upbeat Boeing CEO says meeting with Trump 'very productive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of The Boeing Company, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a “very productive” meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and was encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter planes.

“We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft,” Muilenburg told reporters after the hour-long meeting. “We made some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force One, streamlining the process ... all that is going to provide a better airplane at a lower cost. I‘m pleased with the progress there.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

