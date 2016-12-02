Viewsroom: Is Trump's dealmaking already working?

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The president-elect brought in a rare bipartisan player as Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin and saved 1,000 jobs in Indiana. But bigger economic challenges await. And he has yet to solve his business conflicts. Elsewhere, Dallas' pension woes put a $4 trln industry on notice.
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.