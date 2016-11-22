FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK's Mr Brexit says no vacancy for ambassador to United States
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 11:24 AM / 9 months ago

UK's Mr Brexit says no vacancy for ambassador to United States

Britain's Secretary of State for Departing the EU David Davis arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in London, November 15, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday there was no vacancy for the job of ambassador to Washington as the incumbent was very good.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington.

"People can say what they like but the simple truth is there's no vacancy. The ambassador there is very very good, as we've seen," Davis told the BBC.

"We believe in free speech - we have a very good ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch, and he'll be there for years," Davis said. Darroch did not reply to requests for comment.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.