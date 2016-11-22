Trump says Brexiteer Farage would be a good British ambassador to U.S.

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington.

"Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!" Trump said on Twitter.

Farage, one of the leaders of the successful referendum fight for Britain to leave the European Union, spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory.

"Brexit Britain means huge global opportunities. One of the first places the UK should start is in the U.S. with Donald Trump," Farage said shortly after his meeting with Trump.