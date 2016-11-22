FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says Brexiteer Farage would be a good British ambassador to U.S.
November 22, 2016 / 7:03 AM / 9 months ago

Trump says Brexiteer Farage would be a good British ambassador to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks during a Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., August 24, 2016.Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington.

"Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!" Trump said on Twitter.

Farage, one of the leaders of the successful referendum fight for Britain to leave the European Union, spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory.

"Brexit Britain means huge global opportunities. One of the first places the UK should start is in the U.S. with Donald Trump," Farage said shortly after his meeting with Trump.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

