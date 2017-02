FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.

The White House gave no other details about the discussion, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. The call comes after the two leaders met in Washington last month.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by W Simon)