FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Britain's Johnson: We will stress importance of free trade and NATO to Trump
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 9 months ago

Britain's Johnson: We will stress importance of free trade and NATO to Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in London, November 15, 2016.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain must underline the importance of free trade and the NATO military alliance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as the government looks to build a relationship with his administration.

"It is of course vital that we get over the message that NATO and Article 5 of NATO has been the guarantor of peace and stability in our continent for the last 70 years," Johnson said. "That is a point, I think, that is well understood in Washington, but which we will repeat."

He also said it was vital to get over the importance of trade, free enterprise and of "sticking up for the values that I believe unite our two countries."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.