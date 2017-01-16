FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
British foreign minister welcomes Trump trade deal offer
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 7 months ago

British foreign minister welcomes Trump trade deal offer

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (not seen) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 11, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday he was sure that Britain and the United States could conclude a free trade deal that was in their mutual interests after President-elect Donald Trump said he was keen for one.

"It's very good news that the United States of America wants to do a good free trade deal with us and wants to do it very fast and it's great to hear that from President-elect Donald Trump," Johnson told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Clearly it'll have to be a deal that's very much in the interests of both sides but I've no doubt that it will be."

In a newspaper interview, Trump welcomed Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a move which could give it the opportunity to conclude bilateral trade agreements.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.